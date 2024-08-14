How Nazmul Hassan became ‘invincible’ in BCB

If cricket had life, then it would have been fed up by this time in Bangladesh. It would say, “I am being burnt to ashes in your love. Please let me be free.”

Cricket was trapped in the 'love' of the directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) itself. They had been controlling cricket operations in the country for a long time. However, most of them are out of the scene since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. Even BCB president Nazmul Hasan himself, who couldn’t leave the cricket board for his ‘love’ for the game, has left the country. As if they have no commitment towards their ‘love’!

However, the country’s cricket has been mired in corruption, nepotism and misuse of power due to the pressure of ‘love’ of people like Nazmul Hassan in the board, which made the future of our cricketers uncertain.