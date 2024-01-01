David Warner retires from one-day cricket ahead of Test farewell

David Warner on Monday called time on one-day international cricket ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney, but kept the door open to play the 2025 Champions Trophy if needed.

The 37-year-old will pad up in his 112th and final Test this week, having plundered 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries.

At a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he also announced his retirement from ODIs.

"I've got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," he said.