Virat Kohli hits first ton of IPL season 

Kohli reached the three-figure mark with a single off Nandre Burger and took off his helmet and raised his bat to cheering crowd.

"I don't want to be over-aggressive, want to keep the bowler guessing. They want me to go hard and get me out," Kohli said after the knock.

"It's just experience and maturity. I play the conditions and have the game ready."

Kohli hit his third fifty-plus of this season as he put on an opening stand of 125 with skipper Faf du Plessis, who hit 44, to lay the foundations for the total.