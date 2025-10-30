I'm sorry for all of our bowlers: Liton Das

Bangladesh captain Liton Das apologised to the bowlers for ruining their all hard works in series after series.

The bowlers once again brought the side back into the contest, triggering a sensational West Indies collapse that saw the visitors restricted to 149-9 from 94-1 in 10 overs.

A 150-run target looked very comfortable for Bangladesh, who were chasing a series-levelling victory after losing the first match by 16 runs.