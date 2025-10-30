2nd T20I
I'm sorry for all of our bowlers: Liton Das
Bangladesh captain Liton Das apologised to the bowlers for ruining their all hard works in series after series.
The bowlers once again brought the side back into the contest, triggering a sensational West Indies collapse that saw the visitors restricted to 149-9 from 94-1 in 10 overs.
A 150-run target looked very comfortable for Bangladesh, who were chasing a series-levelling victory after losing the first match by 16 runs.
Instead the batters came up with a familiar abysmal batting show as Bangladesh managed to put up 135-5 to lose the game by 14 runs.
"If you see, last two to three series, our bowlers did really well. I am very sorry for all the bowlers because they have done a really good job," Liton said after the match.
"If you see 150 is not a big total. Whenever we got stuck, we got out and that was the reason we lost the game."
Tanzid Hasan Tamim top-scored for the side with 48 ball-61 but failed to inject the momentum when Bangladesh in dire-strait after losing couple of wickets in the middle overs. He perished to a forced shot, confirming a West Indies' unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
The likes of Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali, the two mainstays of middle order scored at less than 100 strike rate, contributing the side's downfall from a position of dominance.
Liton who made 23 took the blame on himself.
"I have to stay there till 13-14 overs. I have to improve myself, if I was there, the match would have finished earlier," he said.
West Indies put down as many as four catches, giving Bangladesh an ample chance to claw back into the contest but still the hosts couldn't cash in on it.
"They (West Indies) bowled really well, but their fielding wasn't great. That was great for us but we couldn't achieve the target."