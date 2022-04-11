From cloud nine to rock bottom

A little over three months later, Bangladesh has just finished another Test match away from home. This time the Tigers suffered a thumping 332-run defeat at the hands of South Africa and lost the two-match series 0-2. Mominul and other Bangladesh batters surrendered against the Protea spinners. Mominul had his worst ever Test series with the bat, with only 13 runs from four innings.

His captaincy is also being criticised from all corners and many are blaming his defensive team selection, wrong decision after winning the toss in the first Test and indecisive nature behind Bangladesh suffering thumping defeats in both matches.

In a matter of months, Mominul has experienced the ups and downs of the life of a Test captain. From the highest of highs in New Zealand, the 30-year-old is now going through one of the lowest points of his life as an international cricketer. In Mominul’s case, cricket has once again proven itself as a great leveller.