From U-19 star to national team prospect: The journey of Shamim Hossain

Shamim Hossain was one of Bangladesh's best performers during his U-19 cricketing days. He was picked for the primary squad of the Bangladesh U-19 team for World Cup 2018 but was overlooked in the main tournament.

The all-rounder's wait for playing in the U-19 World Cup ended in 2020 when he and Bangladesh lifted the title of the event for the first time, beating India. Shamim could not do much for the team in the World Cup with the bat but was one of the best fielders of the tournament.

Despite the pandemic, Shamim kept himself fit and ready to do well whenever a chance arrives. In the Bangabandhu T20 League, which took place later last year, he won the best fielder's award.