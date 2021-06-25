From U-19 star to national team prospect: The journey of Shamim Hossain

The all-rounder also proved his batting prowess during the death overs over the last two years.
Shamim also did well in the home series for Bangladesh A against Ireland Wolves earlier this year. His continuous progress in trying to become a death over batting specialist eventually helped him earn national team consideration for the Zimbabwe tour for T20Is. From a U-19 star, he is now a national team prospect.
If I make it to the playing XI, I will put my best foot forward to play my role as a finisher, what I usually do in domestic cricket, along with my bowling and fielding
"I'm really happy that I got a call from the national team. My target was to keep playing well so that I could earn a call-up to the senior squad. I'm lucky to get the call so early," Shamim told the media Wednesday.
"I think I have a lot of time to do well. Shahriar Nafees bhai told me that I had been picked for the national side. If I make it to the playing XI, I will put my best foot forward to play my role as a finisher, what I usually do in domestic cricket, along with my bowling and fielding," he added.
Shamim's roller-coaster ride from Chandpur to the national side started when he was just eight-year-old. He used to play cricket with his cousins in the backyard.
The 20-year-old all-rounder said, "My uncle Anwar Hossain first noticed my immense love for cricket and took me to a local cricket academy. I later got a chance to get admitted to the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP)."
The left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner never had to look back after that.
Shamim progressed well while playing for several age-group national teams. He made his first-class debut for Chattogram Division in 2017-18. In the next year, he got inducted into T20 and List-A cricket of the BKSP.
The national team's management has been waiting for a batsman with the ability to score quick runs at the bottom of the batting order for a long time. Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of Bangladesh, believes that Shamim could be the solution to this long-lasting problem.