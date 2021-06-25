Cricket

From U-19 star to national team prospect: The journey of Shamim Hossain

UNB
Dhaka
Shamim Hossain was one of Bangladesh's best performers during his U-19 cricketing days. He was picked for the primary squad of the Bangladesh U-19 team for World Cup 2018 but was overlooked in the main tournament.

The all-rounder's wait for playing in the U-19 World Cup ended in 2020 when he and Bangladesh lifted the title of the event for the first time, beating India. Shamim could not do much for the team in the World Cup with the bat but was one of the best fielders of the tournament.

Despite the pandemic, Shamim kept himself fit and ready to do well whenever a chance arrives. In the Bangabandhu T20 League, which took place later last year, he won the best fielder's award.

The all-rounder also proved his batting prowess during the death overs over the last two years.

Shamim also did well in the home series for Bangladesh A against Ireland Wolves earlier this year. His continuous progress in trying to become a death over batting specialist eventually helped him earn national team consideration for the Zimbabwe tour for T20Is. From a U-19 star, he is now a national team prospect.

If I make it to the playing XI, I will put my best foot forward to play my role as a finisher, what I usually do in domestic cricket, along with my bowling and fielding
Shamim Hossain

"I'm really happy that I got a call from the national team. My target was to keep playing well so that I could earn a call-up to the senior squad. I'm lucky to get the call so early," Shamim told the media Wednesday.

"I think I have a lot of time to do well. Shahriar Nafees bhai told me that I had been picked for the national side. If I make it to the playing XI, I will put my best foot forward to play my role as a finisher, what I usually do in domestic cricket, along with my bowling and fielding," he added.

Shamim's roller-coaster ride from Chandpur to the national side started when he was just eight-year-old. He used to play cricket with his cousins in the backyard.

The 20-year-old all-rounder said, "My uncle Anwar Hossain first noticed my immense love for cricket and took me to a local cricket academy. I later got a chance to get admitted to the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan (BKSP)."

The left-handed batsman and right-arm off-spinner never had to look back after that.

Shamim progressed well while playing for several age-group national teams. He made his first-class debut for Chattogram Division in 2017-18. In the next year, he got inducted into T20 and List-A cricket of the BKSP.

The national team's management has been waiting for a batsman with the ability to score quick runs at the bottom of the batting order for a long time. Minhajul Abedin, the chief selector of Bangladesh, believes that Shamim could be the solution to this long-lasting problem.

