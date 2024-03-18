Tanzid, Rishad power Bangladesh to series win against Sri Lanka

Rishad Hossain played an attacking innings of 48 after substitute Tanzid Hasan Tamim hit 84 off 81 balls Monday, steering Bangladesh to a four-wicket win and a 2-1 ODI series victory over Sri Lanka.

Set a modest target after Janith Liyanage’s unbeaten 101 guided Sri Lanka to 235 all out in 50 overs, Bangladesh raced to 237-6 in 40.2 overs.