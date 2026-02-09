Pakistan to play India under 3 conditions, reports media

After the Pakistan government announced it would not play against India in the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) stepped in. ICC Deputy Chair Imran Khwaja travelled to Pakistan yesterday, Sunday in an effort to bring the country back from the boycott.

There, Imran Khwaja held talks with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, as well as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Aminul Islam.

According to Telecom Asia Sport, Pakistan placed three conditions for reconsidering its decision on the India match during a meeting that lasted more than five hours on Sunday night. India’s NDTV has also reported on the three conditions, citing sources, though the nature of the conditions they reported is different.