Interview

I don’t want to travel the world with the national team: Siddons

Jamie Siddons and Mominul Haque arrived at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur in early morning on Saturday. The Australian batting coach worked with Mominul for two hours at a stretch and seemingly relished that lengthy session. Since returning to Bangladesh cricket for his second tenure, Siddons has expressed his desire to work outside of the national team’s bubble. But the busy schedule of the Bangladesh team kept him from doing so.

Finally, he is getting that chance. He has officially been named the batting coach of the Bangladesh ‘A’ team and Bangladesh Tigers. The former Bangladesh head coach got initially ‘relegated’ to batting coach in his second stint. Now, he is out of the national team’s coaching panel entirely. Siddons, however, is not finding it difficult to adjust as this is exactly what he wanted from the beginning. In an interview with Prothom Alo on Saturday, Siddons spoke about his new role and shared what he hopes to achieve in his new post.