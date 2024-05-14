Bangladesh announce 15-men squad for T20I World Cup with Taskin

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the 15-men squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with Taskin Ahmed in the team. The pacer has been made vice captain in the squad.

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup is going to be held in the United States and the West Indies on 2-29 June.

Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad in a press conference at Mirpur Sher E Bangla National Stadium today.

There were some doubts about inclusion of in-form pacer Taskin Ahmed as he got injured during the fourth match of the series against Zimbabwe. But the selectors have opted to keep Taskin in the squad and made him Najmul Hasan Shanto's deputy.

Hasan Mahmud and Afif Hossain have been included as reserve cricketers.