Bangladesh announce 15-men squad for T20I World Cup with Taskin
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the 15-men squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup with Taskin Ahmed in the team. The pacer has been made vice captain in the squad.
The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup is going to be held in the United States and the West Indies on 2-29 June.
Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu, chief selector of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad in a press conference at Mirpur Sher E Bangla National Stadium today.
There were some doubts about inclusion of in-form pacer Taskin Ahmed as he got injured during the fourth match of the series against Zimbabwe. But the selectors have opted to keep Taskin in the squad and made him Najmul Hasan Shanto's deputy.
Hasan Mahmud and Afif Hossain have been included as reserve cricketers.
Before the World Cup, Bangladesh played a home series against Zimbabwe as a preparation which they won by 4-1. They will play another series against the United States which is scheduled to start on 21 May.
Bangladesh will compete in Group D of the 20-nation event alongside Sri Lanka, South Africa, Nepal and the Netherlands.
Bangladesh will play their first match against Sri Lanka in Dallas on 8 June. The next match will be on 10 June against South Africa. Bangladesh will face off Netherlands and Nepal on 13 June and 17 June respectively.
Bangladesh will play their first match against Sri Lanka in Dallas on 8 June. The next match will be on 10 June against South Africa. Bangladesh will face off Netherlands and Nepal on 13 June and 17 June respectively.
Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Taskin Ahmed (vice captain), Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib.
Reserve: Hasan Mahmud and Afif Hossain.