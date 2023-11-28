New Zealand prepares for 'strong' Bangladesh in first Test

New Zealand's captain Tim Southee said Monday he was looking forward to his side's Test series against Bangladesh, saying he hoped the Kiwis spinners would outwit their "strong" opponents.

"The guys have a great desire for Test cricket," Southee said ahead of the opening match of the two-Test series in Bangladesh's northeastern city Sylhet on Tuesday.

"They say it is the pinnacle of the game. Whenever we play Test cricket, it is always special. We love and prioritise Test cricket", he added.