Ebadot’s World Cup is over

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 as he will be undergoing a surgery on his knee in London today, Wednesday, which will put him out of action for at least three months.
The World Cup is set to begin in India on 5 October, meaning the pacer won’t be fit in time to play in the World Cup.
“Ebadot will be undergoing an operation today. After that he will have to be in rehab. All in all, it could take him a long time to fully recover,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Prothom Alo on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old pacer is suffering from an injury on his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL). He suffered the injury during the second ODI of the Afghanistan series at home. While running into bowl, he injured his left knee, which kept him out of the following Twenty20 series against the same opponents.
Ebadot was initially a part of the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup but after he failed to recover in time, the selectors named pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib as his replacement.
Ebadot has played 12 ODIs for Bangladesh so far. He made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in last year’s August. In that match he shattered the stumps of Sikander Raza, who had scored hundreds in the previous two ODIs of the series.
In 12 ODIs, he had bowled in 11 innings and taken 22 wickets at an average of 22.90.
Ebadot’s express speed added another dimension to Bangladesh’s pace attack. The right-arm pacer would often bowl in the middle overs and claim a few wickets to break the momentum of the opposition.
Bangladesh will now have to find a replacement for Ebadot in the World Cup, which will be a difficult task.