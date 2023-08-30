Ebadot’s World Cup is over

Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the ICC World Cup 2023 as he will be undergoing a surgery on his knee in London today, Wednesday, which will put him out of action for at least three months.

The World Cup is set to begin in India on 5 October, meaning the pacer won’t be fit in time to play in the World Cup.

“Ebadot will be undergoing an operation today. After that he will have to be in rehab. All in all, it could take him a long time to fully recover,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin told Prothom Alo on Wednesday.