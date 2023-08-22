Tanzim replaces injured Ebadot in Asia Cup

Pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib will replace him in the squad, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a press release on Tuesday.
Ebadot suffered an injury during last month’s One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan at home. The 29-year-old was expected to recover in time for the Asia Cup but now the BCB physicians have declared that he won’t be fit in time for the tournament, which begins on 30 August.
“After getting injured, Ebadot was in rehabilitation for six weeks, He went for multiple MRI tests and the reports indicated there is still some problem with his ACL. That’s why he won’t be playing in the Asia Cup,” said BCB chief physician Debashis Chowdhury.
Ebadot is likely to be selected for the ICC World Cup in India starting October. Hence the BCB didn’t want to take any risks with the pacer so close to the World Cup.
“The ICC World Cup in October will be the Bangladesh team’s next big tournament. Before that, the BCB is committed to take all necessary measures to ensure Ebadot is fully fit and is ready to be back in action. This also includes going overseas for medical treatment and advice,” Debashis said.
Tanzim was one of the stand-by players outside of the 17-man squad for the Asia Cup. The 20-year-old has taken 57 wickets in 37 List-A matches so far. He was part of the Bangladesh ‘A’ team in last month’s ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and took nine wickets in three matches.
He is the fifth member of Bangladesh’s World Cup winning U-19 team in 2020 in this year’s Asia Cup squad. Before him, Towhid Hridoy, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain and Tanzid Hasan were selected in the squad.