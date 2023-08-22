Tanzim replaces injured Ebadot in Asia Cup

Pacer Ebadot Hossain has been ruled out of the Bangladesh squad for the Asia Cup due to a knee injury. Under-19 World Cup winning pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib will replace him in the squad, said the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in a press release on Tuesday.

Ebadot suffered an injury during last month’s One-Day International (ODI) series against Afghanistan at home. The 29-year-old was expected to recover in time for the Asia Cup but now the BCB physicians have declared that he won’t be fit in time for the tournament, which begins on 30 August.