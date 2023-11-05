Bangladesh 'have no choice' over playing in World Cup pollution

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha admitted Sunday his team has "no choice" but to play Sri Lanka in smog-choked New Delhi as their failed World Cup mission winds down.

The Indian capital -- which has a population of 30 million -- once again ranked as the world's most polluted city Sunday, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

Both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have cancelled training sessions in the city in recent days.

"We were concerned. We are trying to minimise our exposure to the outdoors as much as possible. We need to practice but we have to be careful over the long-term effect of this condition," said Hathurusingha.