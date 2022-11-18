Cricket

Rain washes out opening New Zealand-India T20

AFP
Wellington
Spectators look on as rain keeps pouring down at the Sky Stadium in Wellington on 18 November, 2022AFP

Heavy rain in Wellington forced the cancellation of the opening Twenty20 match between New Zealand and India on Friday without a ball being bowled.

The washout means the two teams will next meet in the second T20 game in Mount Maunganui on Sunday with the third tie on 22 November in Napier.

The Blacks Caps then host India for three One-Day Internationals (ODI) in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both sides are looking to bounce back after being knocked out of last week's semi-finals of the ICC Twenty20 World Cup.

India have rested stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the New Zealand tour while head coach Rahul Dravid also sits out, with VVS Laxman, head of India's National Cricket Academy, in charge.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's new batting sensation, and pace bowler Umran Malik are included in the India squad.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya captains the T20 side with Shikhar Dhawan taking over as skipper for the ODIs.

