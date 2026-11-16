Ton-up Litton, lower order power Bangladesh to 400, pile pressure on South Africa

Bangladesh were bowled out for 400 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday, posting a formidable total after a remarkable recovery from a disastrous start.

Resuming at 327 for 6, Bangladesh added 73 runs to their overnight total before losing their remaining four wickets. Litton Das completed his eighth Test century, scoring 120 off 179 balls, while some hitting from the lower order helped the visitors reach the 400-run mark.

Kagiso Rabada claimed five wickets, while Dane Paterson took four for the hosts.