Johannesburg Test
Ton-up Litton, lower order power Bangladesh to 400, pile pressure on South Africa
Bangladesh were bowled out for 400 in their first innings on the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday, posting a formidable total after a remarkable recovery from a disastrous start.
Resuming at 327 for 6, Bangladesh added 73 runs to their overnight total before losing their remaining four wickets. Litton Das completed his eighth Test century, scoring 120 off 179 balls, while some hitting from the lower order helped the visitors reach the 400-run mark.
Kagiso Rabada claimed five wickets, while Dane Paterson took four for the hosts.
Litton, who had been unbeaten on 92 overnight, reached his century in the fourth over of the morning.
He struck Marco Jansen for a boundary to bring up the milestone, then celebrated by raising his bat and helmet and taking a note from his pocket.
The message was dedicated to his daughter, Anayra, who turned three on Monday: "Happy birthday, my princess. This 100 is for you."
His innings ended at 120 when he attempted to pull a short delivery from Dane Paterson and was caught at short midwicket. Bangladesh were then 374 for 8.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the first wicket to fall on the second morning, caught at first slip off Dane Paterson for 10. Litton's dismissal was followed by Hasan Mahmud, who edged a Paterson delivery to the wicketkeeper for 2, leaving Bangladesh at 392 for 9.
Taskin Ahmed took Bangladesh to the 400-run mark with a boundary off Paterson but was dismissed off the next delivery, caught by Mulder, bringing the innings to an end.
The total was particularly significant at the Wanderers Stadium, where no team has ever lost a Test match after posting more than 320 in the first innings. Teams making over 320 have won 12 times and drawn seven matches at the Johannesburg venue.
Bangladesh's innings was built around a remarkable 206-run sixth-wicket partnership between Towhid Hridoy and Litton. Hridoy scored 137 on the opening day before being dismissed off the final delivery, while Litton carried on to complete his century the following morning.
The partnership rescued Bangladesh after they had slumped to 22 for 3 early in the innings and later lost their fifth wicket at 108. Hridoy and Litton's stand became Bangladesh's highest partnership against South Africa in Test cricket.
Bangladesh's 400 also marked their highest total against South Africa in Test cricket, giving the visitors a strong platform.