Gayle's half-century paces West Indies past Australia

Chasing a modest target of 142 after the tourists struggled yet again with the bat, Gayle recaptured his most destructive form in smashing seven sixes and four fours in racing to 67 off only 38 balls to take his team to the target and a 3-0 lead in the series.

He also sent an ominous warning to all opponents that the 41-year-old could yet be a factor in the Caribbean side's defence of the World T20 title in three months' time.