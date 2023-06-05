Shahadat and Mushfiq’s dreams take flight

In a recent chat with BCB’s Australian coach Jamie Siddons about promising young batsmen, he took one name in particular.

“Dipu will go far,” said Siddons.

Dipu, better known as Shahadat Hossain, is a 21-year-old batter who made an impression on the country’s cricket fans during the ICC Under-19 World Cup in 2022, where the Bangladesh team won the title for the first time.

It has been less than a month since Siddons made that statement and Shahadat has already made it into the national team’s Test squad.