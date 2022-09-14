No Mahmudullah in T20 World Cup squad

Mahmudullah, who is Bangladesh’s most experienced T20I cricketer, didn’t make it into the 15-man squad or in the list of standby cricketers.
Shakib Al Hasan will lead the side and Nurul Hasan will be his deputy in the tournament. Openers Mohammad Naim and Anamul Haque have also been dropped from the side with Najmul Hossain Shanto being recalled into the team.
Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali and Hasan Mahmud have returned to the side after recovering from their respective injuries.
Sabbir Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who Bangladesh used as their makeshift opener in the Asia Cup, have been retained in the squad.
Pacer Shoriful Islam and all-rounder Mahedi Hasan will travel with the team as standby cricketers. Uncapped leg-spinner Rishad Hossain and opener Soumya Sarkar have also been included in the standby list.
Bangladesh squad for the T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Liton Das, Nurul Hasan (vc), Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto
Standby: Shoriful Islam, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar