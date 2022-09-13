Yes, no, maybe: The Mahmudullah saga

‘To be, or not to be, that is the question’

This question encapsulated Hamlet’s dilemma in Shakespeare’s timeless play ‘Hamlet’. In the play, the protagonist Hamlet asked this question to himself, wondering which is better, to continue living in suffering or embrace death.

Although not as dire, the think tank of the Bangladesh team is facing a somewhat similar dilemma of their own over the last few days.

‘To keep or not to keep Mahmudullah!’