Miraz hurt while playing football, taken to hospital

Miraz was then taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Thankfully for the all-rounder and the team, nothing serious came up in the reports of the scan. Miraz is now being taken to an ophthalmologist.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said, “One of his eye was hit by a football. We took him for a CT scan. The reports were positive. Now, let’s see what the eye doctor says.”
Miraz joined the team in Sylhet on Thursday ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland. The national team had an optional training session on Thursday, which Miraz chose to skip.
The all-rounder resumed training on Friday morning. While playing football before the training, he was hit on an eye by the ball from a shot taken by pacer Hasan Mahmud. Miraz was immediately taken to the hospital.
Even though the reports showed nothing serious, Miraz’s participation in the series opener against Ireland is still shrouded in uncertainty.
Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan got ruled out of the ODI series on Thursday after hurting his thumb during training. Opener Rony Talukdar was included in the squad for the first two ODIs as his replacement.
The ODI series against Ireland will begin at the SICS on Saturday.