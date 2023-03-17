Cricket

Bangladesh-Ireland ODI series

Miraz hurt while playing football, taken to hospital

Sports Correspondent
Sylhet
Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz hurt his eyes during a training session at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on 17 March 2023Shamsul Hoque

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz got injured while warming up during the national team’s training session at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The cricketers, divided into two groups, were playing football to warm-up before the main training began. While playing football, Miraz got hit on the head with a football and hurt his eyes.

Miraz was then taken to the hospital for a CT scan. Thankfully for the all-rounder and the team, nothing serious came up in the reports of the scan. Miraz is now being taken to an ophthalmologist.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief physician Debashis Chowdhury said, “One of his eye was hit by a football. We took him for a CT scan. The reports were positive. Now, let’s see what the eye doctor says.”

Miraz joined the team in Sylhet on Thursday ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Ireland. The national team had an optional training session on Thursday, which Miraz chose to skip.

The all-rounder resumed training on Friday morning. While playing football before the training, he was hit on an eye by the ball from a shot taken by pacer Hasan Mahmud. Miraz was immediately taken to the hospital.

Even though the reports showed nothing serious, Miraz’s participation in the series opener against Ireland is still shrouded in uncertainty.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan got ruled out of the ODI series on Thursday after hurting his thumb during training. Opener Rony Talukdar was included in the squad for the first two ODIs as his replacement.

The ODI series against Ireland will begin at the SICS on Saturday.

