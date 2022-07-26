Bangladesh to host 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup

Bangladesh has hosted the T20 World Cup once before, back in 2014. Back then, the men’s and women’s T20 World Cup used to be held simultaneously at the same country.
The 2024 edition of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be held between September-October of that year. 10 teams will compete in the tournament and a total of 23 matches will take place.
Besides, the 2026 edition of the women’s T20 World Cup will be held in England. The 2025 ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup will take place in India.
Sri Lanka will host the first ever ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027, if they can qualify for the tournament.
ICC also approved the Future Tour Programme (FTP) for the 2023-2027 cycle, which they will announce later.