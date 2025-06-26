Australia quicks hit back after strong West Indies bowling effort

Khawaja battled to 47 before eventually falling to Joseph, featuring in an important 89-run fourth-wicket stand with Travis Head after the Australians had slumped to 22 for three in the morning following Cummins’ decision to bat first on winning the toss.

Head’s top score of 59 was highlighted, as usual, by flamboyant drives and pulls, the left-hander counting nine boundaries in his 78-ball innings.

Earlier, Australia’s captain had cause to immediately ponder on the wisdom of his decision when Joseph dispatched Sam Konstas and Cameron Green in quick succession with the new ball and should have also accounted for Khawaja, who had another reprieve on 45.

However, the opener’s luck eventually ran out when he under-edged a pull at Joseph to be caught behind while Beau Webster was comprehensively bowled by arguably the best ball of the day from the Guyanese pacer.

Seales, who had dispatched Josh Inglis in the morning via a skied catch to wicketkeeper Shai Hope from a miscued pull, claimed a vital second wicket when Alex Carey edged a drive high to Chase at first slip on the stroke of tea.

“This was really special for me,” said Seales in reflecting on his effort at the end of the day.