Joy 50, Shanto 100, Bangladesh nears 200

Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his third Test century while Mahmudul Hasan Joy reached his third half-century as Bangladesh extended its dominance in the first hour after the Lunch interval on Day one of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Shanto, who was unbeaten on 64 off 76 balls after the morning session, took 42 balls after the break to score the remaining 36 runs.
The left-hander reached the milestone with a quick single off Amir Hamza in the 38th over.
The 34-year-old has so far hit 18 fours on the way to a memorable hundred.
Before him, Joy completed his half-century off 102 balls with the help of seven fours.
After 38 overs, Bangladesh are sitting comfortably on 185-1, looking set to end on a commanding total at stumps.
Shanto and Joy joined hands in the second over after opener Zakir Hasan departed cheaply. Since then, the duo has added 179 runs for the second wicket.
Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and asked Bangladesh to take first strike.