Joy 50, Shanto 100, Bangladesh nears 200

Najmul Hossain Shanto completed his third Test century while Mahmudul Hasan Joy reached his third half-century as Bangladesh extended its dominance in the first hour after the Lunch interval on Day one of the one-off Test against Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Shanto, who was unbeaten on 64 off 76 balls after the morning session, took 42 balls after the break to score the remaining 36 runs.