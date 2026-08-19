Bowling great Donald warns Bangladesh that Australia will hit back hard

Donald, who was the fast-bowling coach of Bangladesh before stepping down in 2023, warned that a wounded Australia would come back hard in the second Test, seeking to avoid a rare series defeat.

“Australia are going to come with everything in their arsenal to try and demolish Bangladesh (in the second Test),” Donald, 59, told AFP in an audio message from South Africa.

“It’s easy in a two-Test series to say ‘well, it’s nothing; we can’t lose a series’, and to be defensive and to think ‘well... if we manage to draw the game, we’ve done our job’.”