Shakib, Yasir return for ODI series against India

Pacer Ebadot Hossain and opener Anamul Haque also retained their spots in the ODI squad.
All-rounder Mosaddek Hossain, pacer Shoriful Islam and spinner Taijul Islam were dropped.
The ODI series will begin on 4 December at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
The second ODI will take place at the same ground on 7 December. The final match of the ODI series will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 10 December.
Bangladesh squad: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan