Jaiswal and Deep keep India in the hunt against England

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Akash Deep shared a century partnership as India dominated the third morning in the fifth and deciding Test against England at the Oval.

India, in a match they must win to level the series at 2-2, were 189-3 in their second innings -- an overall lead of 166 runs -- at lunch on Saturday.

Left-handed opener Jaiswal was 85 not out after a third-wicket stand of 107 with Deep, who belied his status as a nightwatchman with an accomplished 66.

India captain Shubman Gill, who started his innings needing just 32 more runs to break Sunil Gavaskar's record for the most runs by an India batsman in a Test series of 744, was unbeaten on 11.

England were a bowler down after Chris Woakes suffered a shoulder injury when diving in the field on Thursday.