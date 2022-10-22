Curran bags five as England bowl out Afghanistan for 112

Sam Curran took his first five-wicket haul in Twenty20 internationals as England bundled out Afghanistan for 112 in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

England skipper Jos Buttler, who leads the team in his first global tournament since becoming white-ball captain, won the toss and elected to field first, and the seam bowlers combined with superb catching did the trick for the team billed as one of the tournament favourites.

Curran, a left-arm quick, returned figures of 5-10 -- the first England bowler to take five wickets in T20s -- to send Afghanistan packing in 19.4 overs and surpass his previous T20 best of 3-25.

Mark Wood struck with his first ball in the third over of the innings to get Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who had cracked a six in the previous over, caught behind for 10.

Ibrahim Zadran hit back with a six and two fours but the England quicks largely kept a lid on the scoring for the first six overs of powerplay -- when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.