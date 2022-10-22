Curran bags five as England bowl out Afghanistan for 112

Ben Stokes, who bowled the opening over and returned figures of 2-19, came back to get Hazratullah Zazai out, with Liam Livingstone taking a splendid running catch at full stretch in the deep.
Zadran attempted to keep up the tempo in his run-a-ball knock, which ended with a check shot to backward point off left-arm quick Curran. He made 32.
The series of stunning catches continued with Adil Rashid running backwards to complete an excellent take at deep mid-on to send back Najibullah Zadran and give Stokes his second wicket.
Buttler also joined in the catching heroics as he gloved a one-handed catch down the leg side to send opposition skipper Mohammad Nabi trudging back to the pavilion for three.
Wickets kept tumbling as Curran picked two on successive balls including Rashid Khan for a duck to be on a hat-trick at the end of his third over.
Usman Ghani played out the hat-trick ball at the start of the 20th over but got out in the next ball as Curran wiped off the tail.