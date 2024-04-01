Sri Lanka leave Bangladesh batters reeling

Vishwa Fernando struck twice after Zakir Hasan made a patient half-century as Sri Lanka put Bangladesh under pressure in the second Test in Chittagong on Sunday.

Bangladesh were 115-4 at lunch on the third day, with left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya also chipping in with a wicket in the morning session.

Veteran batsmen Mominul Haque, on two, and Shakib Al Hasan, who had made six, were batting at the break with Bangladesh still trailing Sri Lanka by 416 runs.

Zakir survived some early scares to make 54, his fourth Test fifty, before Sri Lanka broke through.

