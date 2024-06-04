Cricket

Afghanistan thrash Uganda by 125 runs at T20 World Cup

Georgetown, Guyana
Afghanistan thrashed debutants Uganda by 125 runs
Afghanistan thrashed debutants Uganda by 125 runs in the teams' opening Group C match at the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Monday.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) laid the foundations for the victory with a superb partnership of 154 as Afghanistan finished their innings on 183-5.

Afghanistan bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi then spearheaded a clinical bowling performance with five wickets for just nine runs as Uganda were skittled for 58 at Georgetown's Providence Stadium.

