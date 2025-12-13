Abrar powers Bangladesh to victory in U19 Asia Cup opener

Opener Jawad Abarar hit a brilliant 96-run knock as Bangladesh Under-19 team made a winning start to the Under-19 Asia Cup with a three-wicket victory over Afghanistan at ICC Cricket Stadium in Dubai today.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan youngsters posted a respectable 283-7, riding on a fluent century of Faisal Shinozada, who hammered a 94 ball-103, featuring eight fours and four sixes.

Abarar whose innings included nine fours and six sixes was instrumental in chasing the challenging total as Bangladesh cruised to victory with seven balls to spare.

Although the margin of victory was narrow, Bangladesh dominated the game thoroughly before losing flurry of wickets when they closed in on a victory.