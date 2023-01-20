Khulna to bowl first against Chattogram

Khulna, who are second last in the seven-team points-table with one win in four matches, have gone in with an changed XI from their win over the Rangpur Riders on 17 January.
This is the second time the teams will face off in the group phase of the BPL9. In the previous meeting, Chattogram won by nine wickets in a run fest in Dhaka, where Khulna’s Azam Khan Chattogram’s Usman Khan’s brought up centuries.
Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali(c), Azam Khan(w), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed
Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan(w), Max ODowd, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom(c), Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nihaduzzaman, Taijul Islam