Khulna to bowl first against Chattogram

Chattogram Challengers captain Shuvagata Hom and Khulna Tigers captain Yasir Ali at the toss before their Bangladesh Premier League 2023 match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 20 January, 2023Khulna Tigers Facebook page

Khulna Tigers won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chattogram Challengers in the match at the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Chattogram, who have won two and lost three in the league so far, made three changes, dropping Irfan Sukkur, Malinda Pushpakumara and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury in favour of Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza and Taijul Islam

Khulna, who are second last in the seven-team points-table with one win in four matches, have gone in with an changed XI from their win over the Rangpur Riders on 17 January.

This is the second time the teams will face off in the group phase of the BPL9. In the previous meeting, Chattogram won by nine wickets in a run fest in Dhaka, where Khulna’s Azam Khan Chattogram’s Usman Khan’s brought up centuries.

Khulna Tigers: Tamim Iqbal, Munim Shahriar, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yasir Ali(c), Azam Khan(w), Amad Butt, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Nasum Ahmed

Chattogram Challengers: Usman Khan(w), Max ODowd, Afif Hossain, Darwish Rasooli, Ziaur Rahman, Shuvagata Hom(c), Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Nihaduzzaman, Taijul Islam

