Khulna to bowl first against Chattogram

Khulna Tigers won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chattogram Challengers in the match at the ninth Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Friday.

Chattogram, who have won two and lost three in the league so far, made three changes, dropping Irfan Sukkur, Malinda Pushpakumara and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury in favour of Khawaja Nafay, Farhad Reza and Taijul Islam