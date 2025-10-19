Captain Marsh guides Australia to victory in rain-hit India ODI

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh guided his side to a comfortable seven-wicket win against India in a rain-affected first one-day international in Perth on Sunday.

Chasing 131 for victory in a match that was reduced to 26 overs a side, Marsh scored 46 not out as the home side cruised to an easy win to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Matt Renshaw was unbeaten on 21 alongside Marsh as Australia reached 131-3 with 29 balls remaining. Josh Philippe contributed 37, batting at number four.

"Obviously the weather played its part today," Marsh said. "But it's nice to get a win.

"The ball was swinging around for both teams out there so it was a little bit of a challenge to get through.