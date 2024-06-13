New Zealand opt to bowl against West Indies

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against the West Indies in a Group C match of the T20 World Cup at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Wednesday.

After victories over Papua New Guinea and Uganda in Guyana the previous week, the West Indies are on the verge of confirming a spot in the Super Eight phase of the competition and have predictably retained the same team for a third consecutive match.

By contrast, New Zealand have rung the changes in the aftermath of a thrashing at the hands of Afghanistan in their opening match at the Guyana National Stadium.

Out go Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell and Matt Henry and in come all-rounder Jimmy Neesham, exciting batting talent and useful spinner Rachin Ravindra and veteran seamer Tim Southee.