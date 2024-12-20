Rizwan, Babar steer Pakistan to series win over South Africa

Pakistan veterans Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan laid the foundation for a convincing, series-clinching 81-run win over South Africa in the second one-day international at Newlands on Thursday.

Pakistan’s total of 329 all out was set up by Babar (73) and captain Rizwan (80), who put on 115 off 142 balls for the third wicket.

Heinrich Klaasen made 97 for South Africa but the hosts were bowled out for 248.