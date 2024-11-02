Najmul Hossain to lead Bangladesh against Afghanistan

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead the squad in a three-match ODI series against Afghanistan to be held in Sharjah as the Tigers look to bury the misery of their Test mauling by South Africa.

Bangladesh are reeling from a drubbing by the Proteas, who thrashed them by an innings and 273 runs inside three days in the second Test at Chattogram on Thursday, to sweep the series 2-0.

They lost the first Test by seven wickets.

Uncapped fast bowler Nahid Rana joins the side, while key batsman Litton Das is missing as he is still suffering from a fever, which had kept him out of the second Test against South Africa.