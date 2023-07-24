Harmanpreet’s temper tantrum and the skeletons in India's closet

This is the opening paragraph, or intro as they say in journalism lingo, of a match report about the Mumbai Test between India and England in November-December 1984.

As the intro said, India had won the match and it was a significant victory given they hadn’t won a Test in over three years before that. The reporter said that England’s batting wasn’t up to snuff in the Test but also hinted that questionable umpiring played a role in the match’s outcome.

The reporter also said that this wasn’t the first time England fell victim to poor umpiring in a Test in India as something similar had happened three years ago as well.