International cricket returns to Rajshahi after 13 yrs

The first ever international cricket match in Rajshahi in 13 years started Thursday morning with the ODI match between Bangladesh U19 and Pakistan U19, reports BSS.

The match started at 9.30 am at the Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Divisional Stadium in the city.

Arefin Islam, venue manager of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in Rajshahi, on Wednesday said, “A total of three ODI matches will be played between Bangladesh U19 and Pakistan U19 on 11, 13, and 15 May followed by a T20 match between the two teams on 17 May.