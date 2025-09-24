Pakistan stay alive with win over Sri Lanka

Pakistan kept their Asia Cup campaign alive with a hard-fought five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

With both teams having lost their opening fixtures of the second round, defeat wasn’t an option and Pakistan’s bowlers rose to the occasion tying Sri Lanka down to 133-8 on a featherbed of a pitch.

Chasing what looked a modest target, Pakistan made heavy weather of it. After a brisk opening stand of 45, their innings went into free fall at 80-5.