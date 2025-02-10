South Africa’s Breetzke hits 150 in record-breaking ODI debut

Opener Matthew Breetzke scored 150 on Monday -- the highest by anyone on ODI debut -- as South Africa made 304-6 against New Zealand in the tri-nation series in Pakistan.

The 26-year-old’s brilliant 148-ball knock anchored the South African innings after they were sent in to bat at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Breetzke, who smacked 11 fours and five sixes, trumps the 148 made by Desmond Haynes for West Indies on debut against Australia in Antigua in 1978.