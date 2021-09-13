Hayden, Philander appointed Pakistan coaches for T20I WC

"Matthew Hayden is Australian, and has experience of winning World Cups and was a great player himself," Raja was quoted as saying by espncricinfo.com.
"It might be very beneficial to have an Australian occupying the dressing room. And Pakistan, of course, can win the World Cup. They just need to improve their performances an extra 10 per cent,” Ramiz said.
“Vernon Philander I know very well, and he understands bowling, and has a great record against Australia,” the new PCB chairman added.
Hayden and Philander come in days after Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling Waqar Younis resigned as PCB was set for regime change.
Neither Hayden nor Philander have much coaching experience. The South African pacer, in fact, retired from international cricket only in 2020.
Hayden, who retired in 2009, has worked as commentator.