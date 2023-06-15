Afghanistan 35-3 replying Bangladesh’s 382

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh lost their last five wickets for just nine runs in the space of 22 balls to be bundled out for 328 runs. Bangladesh started the day looking for a big score as overnight batters Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan resumed with 41 and 43 respectively with the score of 362-5.

Afghanistan were banking on the new ball which they took in the second over of the day, 81st of the innings and their faster men did more than they might have expected.

Ahmadzai got rid of Mehidy for 48 when the latter poked a widish delivery to Amir Hamza at gully breaking the 83-run stand and opening the floodgate.