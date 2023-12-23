Bangladesh coast to historic win in third ODI against New Zealand

Bangladesh's pace attack shredded New Zealand's batting on a green Napier pitch to record a historic nine-wicket win in the third and final one-day international on Saturday.

Having been well beaten in the first two matches to cede the series, Bangladesh produced a remarkable form reversal at McLean Park to dismiss the hosts for just 98 in 34.1 overs.

The run chase was a procession, with captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring an unbeaten half-century as they coasted to 99-1 in 15.1 overs.