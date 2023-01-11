India’s Pant to miss IPL after car crash: Ganguly

India’s Rishabh Pant will miss the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) because of his injuries in a road accident last month, former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief Sourav Ganguly has confirmed.

The India star suffered multiple injuries when he crashed his Mercedes SUV north of New Delhi before dawn on 30 December. The car burst into flames and he was rescued by a bus driver and conductor.

Pant is captain of the Delhi Capitals side in the annual two-month tournament, which is due to begin in late March or April with some of the biggest international stars of the game.