1st Test
Bangladesh wrap up Ireland for 286 early on day 2 in Sylhet
Bangladesh finished off Ireland’s first innings swiftly on the second morning of the Sylhet Test, bowling out the visitors for 286 runs after just 14 balls of play.
Ireland resumed at 270 for 8 but could add only 16 runs before losing their remaining wickets.
Barry McCarthy, who began the day unbeaten on 21, extended his innings to 31 before becoming the final wicket, caught behind off pacer Hasan Mahmud.
Taijul Islam claimed the other wicket, removing Matthew Humphreys.
Off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz was the pick of Bangladesh’s attack, finishing with three for 50 from 23 overs, while debutant left-arm spinner Hasan Murad impressed with two wickets in his maiden Test outing.
Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana and Taijul Islam took one wicket apiece on day one.
Earlier on day one, Ireland looked well placed at 94 for one thanks to a 94-run second-wicket stand between Paul Stirling and debutant Cade Carmichael.
Stirling top-scored with 60, while Carmichael made a journey of 59 runs. But regular strikes after lunch halted their progress, as Bangladesh’s bowlers maintained tight control through the afternoon.
Ireland had won the toss and opted to bat first in the opening match of the two-Test series. The second and final Test will be played in Dhaka, followed by a three-match T20I series between the sides.