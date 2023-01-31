Dominant Barishal to bat first against hapless Dhaka

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side is currently second in the points-table and would like to win to reduce the gap with table-toppers Sylhet Strikers and create more separation with third placed Comilla Victorians.

Currently, Sylhet are four points ahead of Barishal and Comilla are trailing them by two points.

Dhaka, on the other hand, have no hopes of making it to the qualifiers after just two wins in nine games.