Hapless Dhaka to bowl first against in-form Comilla

Dhaka Dominators won the toss and opted to bowl first against Comilla Victorians in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Monday.

Comilla, who have won their last three matches after starting the tournament with three straight defeats, have made one change to their XI, bringing in Pakistani speedster Naseem Shah in place of his compatriot Hasan Ali.