Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed punish Nepal as Pakistan score 342-6

World number one batter Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored punishing hundreds as Pakistan reached 342-6 against Nepal in the opening game of the Asia Cup in Multan on Wednesday.

Skipper Azam smashed a 131-ball 151 while Ahmed scored an unbeaten 109 in 71 balls for his maiden hundred in Pakistan's 50 overs.

Nepal, playing in the Asia Cup for the first time, had bowled well to keep the home team down to 124-4 in the 28th over but were clueless in the final overs against the onslaught from Azam and Ahmed.