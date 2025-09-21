Saif says Bangladesh one step closer to the final, should dream big

Player of the Match against Sri Lanka, Saif Hassan, believes the team has taken another step towards that dream.

“Before coming into the tournament, we all believed we could play the final. Now we’ve taken another step forward. Still two matches remain. Our focus is entirely on the next one,” Saif said.

For Bangladesh, an Asia Cup final is nothing new—they’ve reached it three times before, only to return empty-handed each time. If that story repeats, it won’t be unfamiliar.

Yet Saif insists on keeping the dream big.

“We should dream. We should dream big. We need to take it step by step. Our next match is against India, and our full focus is on that. After that, we’ll see.”