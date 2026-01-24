Scotland to replace Bangladesh in the World Cup, claim Cricbuzz and Cricinfo

According to a report by cricket-focused portal Cricbuzz, the ICC has officially included Scotland in place of Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

They mentioned that communication has taken place from the ICC headquarters in Dubai to the headquarters of Cricket Scotland in Edinburgh.

However, Cricbuzz did not receive any immediate response from Cricket Scotland's CEO, Trudy Lindblade, after attempting to contact her.

The report by Cricbuzz states that a final decision was made on Saturday morning. ICC's CEO, Sanjay Gupta, informed the board members in a letter that Bangladesh's claims are not consistent with ICC policies. Another cricket website, Cricinfo, also reported that Scotland will be taking Bangladesh's place in the World Cup.